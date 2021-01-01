* Easyfashion Fabric Nightstand & End Table, Light Gay:* Color: Light Gray, White Material: MDF Boards, Iron, Fabric Overall Dimensions: 45 x 30 x 61.5 cm/18 x 12 x 24.5" (LxWxH) Drawer Dimensions: 40 x 27.5 x 23.5cm/15.7 x 11 x 9.3" (WxDxH) G.W.: 4.4 kg/ 9.7 lb Max. Load Capacity of the Tabletop: 15 kg/33 lb Max. Load Capacity of Each Drawer: 2.8 kg/6 lb Please allow ±1cm/0.5'' error due to manual measurement. *Features: * FUNCTIONAL FABRIC NIGHTSTAND: This fabric nightstand features two big drawers and a spacious tabletop, bringing you enough bedside storage space. Unlike other nightstands, this lightweight nightstand is easy to move around which is ideal for small spaces, such as kids rooms, dorm rooms, apartments and so on. COMPACT STORAGE BINS: The chest comes with 2 removable bins in a compact size for storing and sorting small items, helping you control clutter. These two drawers are covered with soft fabric for better protecting your article; the front and bottom of each drawer are reinforced with MDF boards that firmly support your stuff. VERSATILE: The combination of the metal frame and fabric finish brings an aesthetic flavor to your room, which is great for bedrooms, living rooms, guestrooms, kids rooms and more. The wooden tabletop is not only suitable for placing lamps, books, but also adds a warm tone. GOOD MATERIALS: Made of breathable fabric drawers, high-quality MDF tabletop, strong iron frame and wooden handles, the drawer dresser provides you with extra storage space. The maximum weight capacity of the tabletop is 15 kg/33 lb, while each drawer can hold 2.8 kg/6 lb. EASY TO MAINTAIN: The smooth tabletop is waterproof and scratch-resistant and the metal frame has a powder-coated finish for longer service time. All you need is to wipe clean with a damp cloth and allow to air dry. BUILT FOR LONGEVITY: Constructed of sturdy iron and tough fabric materials, this 2-drawer end table is stable and durable enough for long-term use.