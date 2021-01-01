Fabric Living Room Sofa
Description
Features:Multiple Adjustable Positions: 3 adjustable positions can offer different comfort to you, if you want to watch TV in your living room you can adjust the back rest to 110° or 140 °, if you want to take a nap you can adjust the angle to 180 ° as a bed.Firm and Sturdy: Strong wood frame wrapped by supportive foam and durable velvet fabric, this loveseat couch offer a great support with weight capacity of 600 lbs.Comfortable Seat Cushion: Seat cushions filled with high resilience foam and velvet fabric wadding provide comfortable support for your body when seated, and easily regain their shape when you rise.Perfect for Small Space: Don't lost style in your small rooms or compact spaces! Feature as tufted design, this 78 inch small couch adds mid-century charm to your small apartment, dorm, living rooms or loft while its streamlined silhouette arms fuse together to make a modern look.Product Type: Sofa;LoveseatDesign: Reclining;ConvertibleReclining Type: ManualSleeper Size: TwinSeating Capacity - to Migrate: 2Upholstery Material: VelvetUpholstery Material Details: Genuine Leather Type: Faux Leather Type: Upholstery Color (Fabric: Pink Velvet): PinkUpholstery Color (Fabric: Blue Velvet): BlueUpholstery Color (Fabric: Teal Velvet): TealUpholstery Color (Fabric: Gray Velvet): GrayLeg Color: brownPattern: Solid ColorFrame Material: Manufactured WoodFrame Material Details: Wood Species: BambooLeg Material: Manufactured WoodLeg Material Details: Seat Fill Material: Foam;CottonSeat Fill Material Details: Seat Type of Bird Feathers: Seat Construction: Pocket SpringBack Fill Material: Foam;CottonBack Fill Material Details: Back Type of Bird Feathers: Removable Cushions: NoRemovable Cushion Location: Removable Cushion Cover: Reversible Cushions: Tufted Cushions: YesToss Pillows Included: NoNumber of Toss Pillows: Toss Pillow Upholstery Material: Toss Pillow Fill Material: Toss Pillow Upholstery Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Toss Pillow Fill Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Storage Included: NoStorage Location: Product Care: NoDurability: Stain Resistant;Mildew ResistantArm Type: Square ArmSeat Style: Multiple cushion seatBack Type: Tufted backNailhead Trim: NoSkirted: NoSkirt Style: Slipcovered: NoUSB Port: NoWeight Capacity: 600Weight Capacity Per Seat: 300Weight capacity greater than 250 lbs: YesCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseFoam Density: Cushion Construction: FoamDS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Transitional ModernJoinery: Mattress Type: Main Wood Joinery Method: DovetailKiln-Dried Wood: YesCleaning Code: Component Connector: Cushion Ticking: Treatment: NoTreatment Details: Double Rub Tested: NoWyzenbeek Double Rub Count: Martindale Cycle Rating: Double rub count greater than 30,000: Water Repellant: No ResiliencySeating Capacity (SC): License Product: Spefications:Composite Wood Product (CWP): CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Contains Flame Retardant Materials: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoTAA Compliant: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1632 Compliant: CPSC - 16 CFR 1633 Compliant: Mattress Flammability Testing - Public Occupancy Use: Health Canada - SOR/2016-183 Compliant: CAL TB 116 Compliant: NoCAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoISTA 1A Certified: NoSCS Certified: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Lacey Act Compliant: NoASTM D4157 - 13(2017) - Compliant: NoEnergy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: NoANSI/BIFMA X5.4 Lounge & Public Seating: NoBetter Cotton Initiative: NoBetter Cotton Initiative Member: Better Cotton Initiative Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or