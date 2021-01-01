Shou Fabric Face Masks Color - Red Wreath 6-Piece Mask Bracket & Clear-Panel Non-Medical Face Mask Set

Red Wreath 6-Piece Mask Bracket & Clear-Panel Non-Medical Face Mask Set. Enjoy a more clear conversation while staying covered with this clear-panel non-medical face mask set paired with mask brackets. Note: Washing before first use is recommended. The CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. These masks are not a replacement for medical-grade Personal Protective Equipment.Includes four non-medical face masks and two clear mask brackets (six items total)7.87'' W x 6.1'' HSliding bead ear loopsShell: 100% polyester Lining: 100% cottonHand washImported