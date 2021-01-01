Monday's Child Fabric Face Masks - White Witch Assorted Non-Medical Face Mask Set

White Witch Assorted Non-Medical Face Mask Set. Cover up when you need to with this set of non-medical face masks featuring a variety of prints. Note: The CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. These masks are not a replacement for medical-grade Personal Protective Equipment.Includes one black, one white and black witch and one orange face mask (three pieces total)Full graphic text (black): Resting witch face.Full graphic text (orange): Trick or treat.100% polyesterMoisture-wickingMachine washImported