In Motion Design Fabric Face Masks - Red Reversible Assorted 3-Piece Non-Medical Face Mask Set

Red Reversible Assorted 3-Piece Non-Medical Face Mask Set. Curate your coverage collection with these assorted masks. Note: Washing before first use is recommended. The CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. These masks are not a replacement for medical-grade Personal Protective Equipment.Includes one blue reversible to black, one red reversible to black, and one one gray reversible to black mask (three face masks total)7'' W X 4.5'' HReversibleSliding bead ear loops100% polyester Machine wash; tumble dryAssembled in the USA using imported materials