From jc sunny
JC Sunny Fabric Face Masks - Black Pumpkin Night Assorted 3-Piece Non-Medical Face Mask Set
Advertisement
Black Pumpkin Night Assorted 3-Piece Non-Medical Face Mask Set. Stay comfortably covered while you're out and about with this assorted non-medical face mask set, made from all-cotton fabric in an array of playful patterns.Note: Washing before first use is recommended. The CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. These masks are not a replacement for medical-grade Personal Protective Equipment.Includes one black pumpkin, one blue pumpkin and one sunset pumpkin face mask (three masks total)9.2'' W x 5.5'' HSliding bead ear loopsSelf: 100% cottonLining: 100% cottonHand wash; dry flatImported