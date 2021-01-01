Riah Fashion Fabric Face Masks Dark - Dark Mint Kids Non-Medical Face Mask - Set of Two

Dark Mint Kids Non-Medical Face Mask - Set of Two. This set of non-medical face masks feature soft ear loops and a tented profile. The cotton-blend material will keep your little one comfortably covered up. Note: Washing before first use is recommended. The CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. These masks are not a replacement for medical-grade Personal Protective Equipment.Includes two non-medical face masks6'' W x 4'' HSelf: 96% polyester / 4% spandex Contrast: 95% cotton / 5% spandexMachine wash; hang dryImported