Seriously Shea Fabric Face Masks - Light Blue Foxy Kids Non-Medical Face Mask

Light Blue Foxy Kids Non-Medical Face Mask. Ensure little ones stay comfortably covered with this lightweight cotton face mask featuring adjustable ear loops and a flexible built-in nose bridge.Note: The CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. The masks used with this accessory are not a replacement for medical-grade Personal Protective Equipment.Sliding bead ear loopsAdjustable built-in nose bridge100% cottonMachine washImported