From egs by eloges

egs by eloges Fabric Face Masks MUSTARD - Beige Leaf Non-Medical Face Mask

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Beige Leaf Non-Medical Face Mask. This comfortable cotton-blend mask features a unique print that adds a bit of flair. Note: Washing before first use is recommended. The CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. These masks are not a replacement for medical-grade Personal Protective Equipment.Self: 100% polyesterLining: 95% cotton / 5% spandexBinding: 95% rayon / 5% spandexHand wash; hang dryAssembled in the USA using imported materials

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com