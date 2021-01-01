From boolore
Boolore Fabric Face Masks Color - Black Grin Stache Glow-in-the-Dark Assorted 6-Piece Non-Medical Face Mask Set
Black Grin Stache Glow-in-the-Dark Assorted 6-Piece Non-Medical Face Mask Set. Stay covered from morning to night in these soft cotton face masks featuring glow-in-the-dark designs for illuminated looks. Note: Washing before first use is recommended. The CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. These masks are not a replacement for medical-grade Personal Protective Equipment.Note: Washing before first use is recommended. The CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. These masks are not a replacement for medical-grade Personal Protective Equipment.Includes two black cat whiskers, two black mustache and two black toothy grin face masks (six masks total)9.3'' W x 5.7'' LElastic ear loopsSelf: 100% cottonMiddle layer: 100% polyesterLining: 90% cotton / 10% spandexHand washImported