Penelope Plumm Fabric Face Masks - Teal Floral Horses & Ladybug Kids Non-Medical Face Mask - Set of Three

Teal Floral Horses & Ladybug Kids Non-Medical Face Mask - Set of Three. Keep your face covered with this set of lightweight face masks boasting a cotton lining and self-tie strap design.Note: Washing before first use is recommended. The CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. These masks are not a replacement for medical-grade Personal Protective Equipment.Includes three non-medical face masksMade for ZulilySelf: 90% polyester / 10% spandex Lining: 100% cottonMachine washImportedShipping note: This item is shipping internationally. Allow extra time for its journey to you.