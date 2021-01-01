Simplicity Fabric Face Masks 3Pack_Flower - Blue Floral Assorted 3-Piece Non-Medical Face Mask Set

Blue Floral Assorted 3-Piece Non-Medical Face Mask Set. Cover your nose and mouth with these colorful masks that feature a sliding bead ear loop for an adjustable fit.Note: Washing before first use is recommended. The CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. These masks are not a replacement for medical-grade Personal Protective Equipment.Includes blue floral, blue electric guitar and turquoise flamingo non-medical face masks (three pieces total)7.5'' W x 5.5'' H100% polyesterSliding bead ear loopsHand washImported