Forgotten Grace Fabric Face Masks White - White Eyelet Non-Medical Face Mask - Set of 3

White Eyelet Non-Medical Face Mask - Set of 3. This set of masks features a cotton lining and dainty eyelet detailing. Note: Washing before first use is recommended. The CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. These masks are not a replacement for medical-grade Personal Protective Equipment.Includes three white masks7'' W x 5.5'' HElastic ear loopsSelf: 95% polyester / 5% spandexLining: 95% cotton / 5% spandexMachine wash; dry flatAssembled in the USA using imported materials