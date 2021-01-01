From nanu masks
Nanu Masks Fabric Face Masks Navy - Navy Daisy Assorted 3-Piece Non-Medical Face Mask Set
Navy Daisy Assorted 3-Piece Non-Medical Face Mask Set. Keep your face comfortably covered with this set of face masks featuring elastic ear loops and soft cotton lining. Note: Washing before first use is recommended. The CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. These masks are not a replacement for medical-grade Personal Protective Equipment.Made for ZulilyIncludes one navy daisy, one navy floral stripe and one navy non-medical face mask (three pieces total)7'' W x 5'' HElastic ear loopsOuter: 90% polyester / 10% spandexLining: 100% cottonMachine wash; hang dryImportedShipping note: This item is shipping internationally. Allow 3-4 weeks for its journey to you.