Nanu Masks Fabric Face Masks Navy - Navy Clear-Panel Non-Medical Face Mask - Set of 4

Navy Clear-Panel Non-Medical Face Mask - Set of 4. This quartet of non-medical face masks feature convenient clear-panels to assist in communication while staying covered. Note: Washing before first use is recommended. The CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. These masks are not a replacement for medical-grade Personal Protective Equipment.Made for ZulilyIncludes four navy masks7'' W x 5'' HSliding bead ear loopsSelf: 100% polyesterLining: 100% cottonMachine wash; hang dryImportedShipping note: This item is shipping internationally. Allow extra time for its journey to you.