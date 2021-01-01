Monday's Child Fabric Face Masks Multicolor - Blue Cat Face Assorted 3-Piece Kids Non-Medical Face Mask Set

Blue Cat Face Assorted 3-Piece Kids Non-Medical Face Mask Set. Adjustable ear loops and a collection of designs combine in these moisture-wicking kids face masks. Note: Washing before first use is recommended. The CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. These masks are not a replacement for medical-grade Personal Protective Equipment.Includes one pink and blue, one white and pink and one blue cat face kids face mask (three pieces total)Moisture-wickingSliding bead ear loopsSelf: wovenLining: knit100% polyesterMachine washImported