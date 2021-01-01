Yokodea Fabric Face Masks Black - Black Cat & Dog Non-Medical Face Mask - Set of Four

Black Cat & Dog Non-Medical Face Mask - Set of Four. Keep covered with these non-medical face masks featuring a breathable cotton design.Note: We recommend washing before first use. CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. These face masks are not a replacement for medical grade Personal Protective Equipment.Includes two black cat masks and two black dog masks (four masks total)Knit100% cottonMachine wash; hang dryImported