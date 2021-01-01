Shou Fabric Face Masks Color - Teal & Red Santa Face Assorted 4-Piece Non-Medical Face Mask Set

Teal & Red Santa Face Assorted 4-Piece Non-Medical Face Mask Set. This quartet of assorted non-medical face masks feature convenient sliding bead ear loops. Note: Washing before first use is recommended. The CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. These masks are not a replacement for medical-grade Personal Protective Equipment.Includes four assorted non-medical face masks7.87'' W x 6.1'' HSliding bead ear loopsShell: 100% polyester Lining: 100% cottonHand washImported