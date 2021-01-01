From nanu masks
Nanu Masks Fabric Face Masks White - White & Black Face Assorted 5-Piece Non-Medical Face Mask Set
White & Black Face Assorted 5-Piece Non-Medical Face Mask Set. Update your everyday essentials with this cool contemporary set designed to cover your nose and mouth in order to reduce the spread of germs. Note: Washing before first use is recommended. The CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. These masks are not a replacement for medical-grade Personal Protective Equipment.Made for ZulilyIncludes one black and white face, one blush facial features, one blue and blush face, one black and one white abstract face non-medical face mask (five total)7.8'' W x 6'' H eachElastic ear loopsSelf: 90% polyester / 10% spandexLining: 100% cottonMachine wash; hang dryImportedShipping note: This item is shipping internationally. Allow 3-4 weeks for its journey to you.