Monday's Child Fabric Face Masks Navy - Red & White Abstract Assorted 3-Piece Non-Medical Face Mask Set

Red & White Abstract Assorted 3-Piece Non-Medical Face Mask Set. These face masks feature moisture-wicking material and an assortment of bright prints. The sliding bead ear loops provides an adjustable fit. Note: Washing before first use is recommended. The CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. These masks are not a replacement for medical-grade Personal Protective Equipment.Includes one navy and white, one blue and white and one red and white abstract non-medical face mask (three pieces total)Sliding bead ear loopsMoisture-wicking100% polyesterMachine washImported