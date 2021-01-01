From easyfashion
Easyfashion Fabric Dresser Vertical Storage Chest, Dark Gray
Advertisement
* Specifications:* Color: Dark Gray, Black Material: Iron, MDF Boards, Fabric Overall Dimension: 45 x 30 x 98 cm/18 x 12 x 39" (LxWxH) Drawer Dimension: 40 x 27.5 x 20.5cm/15.7 x 11 x 8" (WxDxH) G.W.: 7 kg/ 15.4 lb Max. Load Capacity of the Tabletop: 13 kg/29 lb Max. Load Capacity of Each Drawer: 2.3 kg/5 lb * Note:* * 1. Please allow ±1cm/0.5'' error due to manual measurement.* * 2. Please secure the dresser to the wall with the provided hardware. *Features: Made of premium iron, soft fabric and durable wooden boards, our dresser could be a perfect space saver and creates you a tidy and contemporary space. This dresser tower comes with 4 deep drawers and a spacious MDF tabletop which could hold a reasonable amount of stuff. With the vertical structure and compact size, you can place this chest beside a bed, changing table, computer desk, or a corner of any room for extra storage. Different from most heavy drawer dressers, the fabric drawers are soft-sided and easy to work with. This lightweight fabric dresser is convenient to move from room to room, perfect for people who live somewhere in few years, such as college students, people on business. It is super easy to put this drawer chest together. All necessaries and instructions are accompanied in the package.