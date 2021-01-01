From farberware
Faberware 1.6 cu ft Microwave Oven with Smart Sensor - Silver
The Farberware Professional 1.6 Cu. Ft 1100-Watt Microwave Oven is the ideal anywhere you need it solution for home or at work. It offers 1100 Watts of output power for full-sized cooking that fits in a compact space. Whether you're defrosting, reheating, cooking or snacking the unique Inverter Precision Cooking Technology prevents overcooking and loss of nutrients. Plus the 10 Power Levels with multi-stage cooking and 9 One touch cooking programs simplify every task. And, the Memory function lets you customize and save your favorite cook settings.