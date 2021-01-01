Justice Design Group FAB-9510-WHTE Reveal 2 Light 14-1/2" Wide Pendant Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants

Justice Design Group FAB-9510-WHTE Reveal 2 Light 14-1/2" Wide Pendant Features Constructed of fabric and metalWoven fabric shadeRequires (2) 60 watt medium (E26) bulbsIncludes (1) 6" and (3) 12" downrodsDimmable when used with incandescent bulbsUL rated for damp locationsDimensions Height: 6-1/2"Width: 14-1/2"Diameter: 14-1/2"Shade Height: 6-1/2"Shade Diameter: 14-1/2"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical Specifications Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 2Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 120 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Brushed Nickel