Justice Design Group FAB-8571-15-CREM-LED1-700 Textile 5" Victoria 1 Light LED Wall Sconce Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Justice Design Group FAB-8571-15-CREM-LED1-700 Textile 5" Victoria 1 Light LED Wall Sconce Features:Comes with 4" rectangular fabric shadeHousing is constructed of durable metal material ensuring years of reliable performanceUL rated for use in damp locationsShade made of woven fabric5 Year Limited WarrantyReversible Mounting - May be installed with the glass pointed upward or downwardsDimensions:Width: 5"Height: 12.25"Extension: 8.5"Shade Height: 6.5"Shade Length: 4"Shade Width: 4"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Integrated LEDBulb Type: LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 9Wattage: 9Voltage: 120vDimmable: YesLED: YesColor Rendering Index (CRI): 80Color Temperature: 3000KLumens: 700 Brushed Nickel