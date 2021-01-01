Troy Lighting F7255 Nomad 5 Light 50" Wide LED Chandelier Classic Bronze / Natural Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Troy Lighting F7255 Nomad 5 Light 50" Wide LED Chandelier Features(5) 4 watt maximum G9 LED bulbs included Dimmable72" of adjustable chain includedUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 23-1/2"Minimum Height: 25-1/2"Maximum Hanging Height: 95-1/2"Width: 50"Depth: 50"Product Weight: 8.84 lbsChain Length: 72"Shade Width: 3-3/4"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 6"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 5Max Watts Per Bulb: 4 wattsLumens: 1800Bulb Base: G9Bulb Type: LEDColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIBulbs Included: Yes Classic Bronze / Natural