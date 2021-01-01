Troy Lighting F6223 Elliot 3 Light 25" Wide Chandelier with Clear Glass Globe Shades Textured Black Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Troy Lighting F6223 Elliot 3 Light 25" Wide Chandelier with Clear Glass Globe Shades FeaturesConstructed from hand-worked ironComes with clear glass globe shadesIncludes (3) 25 watt G9 Xenon / Krypton bulbsIncludes (1) 6" downrod, (2) 12" downrods, and (1) 18" downrodUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 20"Minimum Height: 26-1/2"Maximum Height: 68-1/2"Width: 25"Diameter: 25"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 5-1/4"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: G9Bulb Type: Xenon / KryptonNumber of Bulbs: 3Bulbs Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 25 wattsWattage: 75 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Textured Black