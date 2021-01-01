Troy Lighting F5541 Fahrenheit Single Light 8" Wide 2700K LED Pendant with Black and Gold Shade Textured Black / Gold Leaf Indoor Lighting Pendants

Troy Lighting F5541 Fahrenheit Single Light 8" Wide 2700K LED Pendant with Black and Gold Shade Features:Includes textured black cone shade with gold leaf accentsIncludes (1) 12 watt Integrated LED moduleCrafted from hand worked ironIncludes (1) 6", (2) 12", and (1) 18" downrodsIncluded hang-straight canopy is sloped ceiling compatibleDimmable with 120V standard incandescent dimmer1 year manufacturer warrantyUL listed for dry locationsDimensions:Height: 15"Width: 8.25"Canopy Width: 6"Canopy Height: 0.75"Downrod Length: 6", 12", 18"Electrical Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesBulb Base: Integrated LEDBulb Type: LEDWattage: 12wWatts Per Bulb: 12wVoltage: 120vColor Rendering Index (CRI): 90Color Temperature: 2700KLumens: 840Includes (1) 12 watt Integrated LED module:Fahrenheit Textured Black / Gold Leaf