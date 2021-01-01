From mnm couture
MNM COUTURE - F4949 Feathered Neckline A-Line Gown
Please refer to Size Chart #3 Make them swoon with admiration as you look like a gorgeous vision in this fascinating MNM Couture F4949 creation. Structured with wrap style fitted ruched bodice this spectacular piece shows an off-shoulder feathered neckline with fine shoulder strap support. Features a detachable tonal belt and finely gathered skirt that glamorously flutters in full-length hemline. Be the definition of a timeless elegance in this flattering MNM Couture masterpiece. Model is wearing Salmon color. Style: mnm_F4949 Details: Metallic Tulle Off shoulder short sleeves Fine Shoulder strap Faux ostrich feather Belt Wrap style pleated bodice Fully lined Length: Long Neckline: Off Shoulder Waistline: Natural Silhouette: A-Line Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.