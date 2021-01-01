MNM COUTURE - F4427 V Neck Crisscross Fitted Bodice Long Dress

Please refer to Size Chart #3 Amp up your style prowess in pure elegance in this MNM Couture F4427 dress. The sleeveless bodice is fascinatingly wrapped with pleated crisscross details with mirrored V neckline and back. The dress silhouette contours the delicate feminine allure as the sheath skirt parts with a long front slit as it cascades down to a full-length hem. This MNM Couture will surely bring out your femme fatale look. Style: mnm_F4427 Details: Sleeveless Asymmetric pleats Crisscross bodice V back High front slit Back zipper closure Length: Long Neckline: V Neckline Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Sheath Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.