From troy lighting
Troy Lighting F4298 Odyssey 54.5" Tall 9 Light Pendant with Plated Smoked Glass Shades Carbide Black and Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
Troy Lighting F4298 Odyssey 54.5" Tall 9 Light Pendant with Plated Smoked Glass Shades Features:1 Year WarrantyDesigned with Hand Worked Wrought IronIncludes (1) 6", (2) 12", and (1) 18" downrodsUL ListedDimensions:Height: 54.5" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Diameter: 47"Canopy Width: 7"Downrod Length: 6", 12", 18"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 9Watts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 540Voltage: 120vAbout Troy Lighting Being a Leader in an Industry requires many attributes. Our passion for quality, design, value and service lead the way. We strive to produce Interior and Exterior Lighting products that are unique in the marketplace and affordable to consumers. We use Hand-Forged Iron and Hand-Applied Finishes as the primary ingredients of our timeless pieces. We take great pride in our engineering and inspection standards to ensure that you receive a quality product that lasts for many years. Carbide Black and Polished Nickel