Generation Lighting F3312/8 Hewitt 8 Light 46" Wide Linear Chandelier Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Generation Lighting F3312/8 Hewitt 8 Light 46" Wide Linear Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes paper shadesSloped ceiling compatible(8) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsIncludes 12" total downrod lengthCUL and ETL rated for damp locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsDimensionsFixture Height: 11-5/8"Maximum Hanging Height: 66-3/8"Width: 46"Depth: 12-3/8"Product Weight: 15 lbsWire Length: 180"Shade Height: 5"Shade Width: 4"Shade Depth: 4"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 11-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 480 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 8Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Polished Nickel