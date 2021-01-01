Generation Lighting F3206EN/10 Boughton 10 Light 31" Wide Chandelier with LED Bulbs Antique Forged Iron Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Generation Lighting F3206EN/10 Boughton 10 Light 31" Wide Chandelier with LED Bulbs Features:Constructed from steelSloped ceiling compatibleIncludes (10) 35 watt maximum Candelabra (E12) led bulbsFixture is capable of being dimmedIncludes 84" adjustable chainMade in ChinaETL listed for installation in damp locationsEnergy Star certified productMeets California Title 24 energy standardsDimensions:Height: 30-1/2"Maximum Height: 121-1/4"Width: 30-1/2"Product Weight: 10lbsChain Length: 84"Wire Length: 240"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 5-1/2"Electrical Specifications:Max Wattage: 35 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 10Max Watts Per Bulb: 3.5 wattsLumens: 350Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Type: LEDColor Temperature: 2700KColor Rendering Index (CRI): 90Average Hours: 25000Voltage: 120Bulbs Included: Yes Antique Forged Iron