Generation Lighting F3205/6 Boughton 6 Light 28" Wide Taper Candle Chandelier Antique Forged Iron Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Generation Lighting F3205/6 Boughton 6 Light 28" Wide Taper Candle Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from steelSloped ceiling compatible(6) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbs60" of adjustable chain includedCUL and ETL rated for damp locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsDimensionsFixture Height: 26-5/8"Maximum Hanging Height: 93-3/8"Width: 27-1/2"Depth: 27-1/2"Product Weight: 5 lbsChain Length: 60"Wire Length: 180"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 5-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 360 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 6Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Antique Forged Iron