Generation Lighting F3195/4 Greenbrier 4 Light 17" Wide Taper Candle Pendant Iron Oxide Indoor Lighting Pendants

Generation Lighting F3195/4 Greenbrier 4 Light 17" Wide Taper Candle Pendant FeaturesConstructed from steel(4) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsIncludes 12" total downrod lengthCUL and ETL rated for damp locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsDimensionsFixture Height: 22-3/8"Maximum Hanging Height: 80"Width: 17"Depth: 17"Product Weight: 8.6 lbsWire Length: 180"Canopy Height: 1-1/8"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 240 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 4Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Iron Oxide