From feiss
Feiss F3190/4 Gannet 4 Light 12" Wide Taper Candle Pendant Weathered Oak Wood / Antique Forged Iron Indoor Lighting Pendants
Feiss F3190/4 Gannet 4 Light 12" Wide Taper Candle Pendant The Gannet lighting collection exudes rustic charm with a carefully crafted two-toned finish of painted, distressed wood and iron metal. Clean, crisp edges and bold lines give a tailored look to this classic lantern silhouette.FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes (1) 6" and (3) 12" stemsRequires (4) 60 watt candelabra (E12) base bulbsCapable of being dimmed when used with dimmable bulbsETL rated for damp locationsCovered under 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 17"Maximum Height: 62-1/2"Width: 12"Depth: 12"Product Weight: 6.5 lbsCord Length: 180"Canopy Height: 1-1/8"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 4Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 240 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Weathered Oak Wood / Antique Forged Iron