From feiss
Feiss F3135/9 Angelo 9 Light 33" Wide Chandelier Distressed Weathered Oak / Slated Grey Metal Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Feiss F3135/9 Angelo 9 Light 33" Wide Chandelier Influenced by both rustic and industrial design, the transitional Angelo chandelier collection by Feiss celebrates the beauty of imperfection and the visual impact of mixed materials to create an overall rugged look. The cylindrical Clear Thick Wavy glass shades complement the two-toned finish of Distressed Weathered Oak on the outer structures and a new pitted, richly textured Slated Grey Metal finish on the sloping arms for a rustic but tailored look. Perfect as foyer lighting, living room lighting, or paired over a dining room table, and the largest fixture will be the crowning touch to any great room. The Angelo lighting collection includes a five-light chandelier, six-light chandelier, a nine-light, two-tier chandelier, an eight-light linear island chandelier and a one-light sconce light.Features:Comes with clear glass shadesHousing is constructed of durable steel ensuring years of reliable performanceSecure mounting assembly and easy install Feiss technology makes this fixture quick and easy to installBulbs not included with this modelComes with seven feet of chainDimensions:Fixture Height 31"Maximum Height: 117.5" (including chain)Width/Diameter: 32.75"Canopy Width: 5"Canopy Height: 1.25"Wire Length: 240"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 9Watts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 540Voltage: 120v Distressed Weathered Oak / Slated Grey Metal