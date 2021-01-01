F2 Professional Pruning Shears with Leather Clip or Belt Holster Bundle 2 Items

Best Quality Guranteed. Bundle - 2 Items: F2 Professional Pruning Shears with Leather Clip or Belt Holster Reliable: comfortable, light, sturdy handles made of forged aluminium with a lifetime guarantee* / blade and riveted anvil blade made of high-quality hardened steel / clean, precise cut / all parts can be replaced Efficient: easy, durable cutting adjustment / wire cutting notch / sap groove This size is for medium to large hands Ergonomic: hand protection is provided by the cushion-shock absorber / non-slip coating