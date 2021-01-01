Sunset Lighting F19020 Quartz Single Light 4-7/8" Wide Pendant with Opal Glass Shade Bright Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants

Sunset Lighting F19020 Quartz Single Light 4-7/8" Wide Pendant with Opal Glass Shade FeaturesIdeal for use in bedrooms, entry ways, bathrooms, dining rooms and kitchensEmits a soft, warm, inviting glowIncludes opal glass shadeRequires (1) 100 watt Medium (E26) bulbHeight is adjustable with assorted rods (included)Capable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsCUL rated for dry locationsCovered under 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 7-1/8"Maximum Height: 51-1/2"Width: 4-7/8"Depth: 4-7/8"Wire Length: 48"Shade Height: 5-1/2"Shade Depth: 4-7/8"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 100 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Bright Satin Nickel