Sunset Lighting F16096 Preston 3 Light 20-1/2" Wide Semi-Flush Bowl Ceiling Fixture with Opal Glass Shade Provincial Bronze Indoor Lighting Ceiling

Sunset Lighting F16096 Preston 3 Light 20-1/2" Wide Semi-Flush Bowl Ceiling Fixture with Opal Glass Shade FeaturesIdeal for use in kitchens, bedrooms, living rooms and hallwaysEmits a uniform, even, efficient glowIncludes opal etched glass shadeRequires (3) 33.3333333333333 watt Medium (E26) bulbsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsRated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 22"Width: 20-1/2"Depth: 15-3/8"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 3Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 33.3333333333333 wattsWattage: 100 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Semi-Flush Provincial Bronze