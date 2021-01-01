Emser Tile F15SWIS1212MOP Swiss II - 12" x 12" Square Mosaic Floor and Wall Tile - Polished Stone Visual - Sold by Piece Rhone Flooring Tile Mosaic

Emser Tile F15SWIS1212MOP Swiss II - 12" x 12" Square Mosaic Floor and Wall Tile - Polished Stone Visual - Sold by Piece Please review Build.com return policy for Flooring and Tile Products, certain restrictions may apply on general returns. If flooring arrives damaged or is defective, please call for assistance (800-375-3403)Features:Each piece weighs 3.84 lbs.Polished finish with a medium (V2) shade rating - slight shade variation in toneP.E.I. 3 rating - suitable for medium duty residential floors including kitchens, halls, corridors, and areas used more often with normal footwear and small amounts of dirtOne year warrantyMade from porcelainHas a 5 rating on the Mohs hardness scaleInstallation:May be installed in the following areas: backsplash, countertop, fireplace surround, walls, floors, showers, pools and outdoor areasMinimum recommended grout joint of 3/16" Mosaic Rhone