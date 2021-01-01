From usaf aviation gear
F-14 Tomcat USAF Jet Fighter Iconic Aircraft Premium T-Shirt
Advertisement
Iconic F14 Tomcat jet fighter with "Iconic" text. We salute you! Perfect gift idea for pilots, current and past serving personnel and people who love fighter jets! Celebrate iconic fighter jet - the F14 Tomcat with this original design. Perfect for current serving personnel, pilots, crew, airshow fans, warbird enthusiasts, and people who love aviation and fighter jets! This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.