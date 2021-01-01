From latitude run
Ezoza L-Shape Desk
The computer desk with 5 bookshelves is ideal for office space and storage space, as well as small offices and multi-function rooms. Not only the table but also use it as a bookshelf, storage organizer, etc. Rotating table: This computer table has a unique rotating design, which can add a style to your office or home. According to your personal needs and family space requirements, it can be rotated into a 90-degree L-shape or a 180-degree linear shape. Storage shelf design: 5 open storage shelves, can accommodate books, artworks, souvenirs, and office supplies. This workstation table with shelves provides an ideal solution to save a lot of space and create an ideal working space. Sturdy and stable: It is composed of particleboard and a solid metal frame, which is stylish and full of support. The sturdy structure and exquisite appearance ensure that it will remain a compelling device in your workspace for years to come. Installation: This computer desk needs to be installed by yourself because the workbench is relatively large, it is recommended that you have two people to install it together.