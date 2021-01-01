Ezio Oval Mini Pendant Light by Huxe - Color: White - Finish: Black - (E2G1938179)

Advertisement
The diffusing properties and seductive shape of Japanese lanterns work themselves into the clean, modern design of the Ezio Oval Mini Pendant Light from Huxe. As with traditional lanterns, the piece uses a refined suspension process, emphasized by a circular canopy, fine wiring, and low key lamp holder. The plump form of the glass shade catches the eyes from afar. Clean LED light swells up inside the shade, producing a soothing, permeating glow. With clean, contemporary silhouettes for residential and commercial settings alike, Huxe follows a less-is-more philosophy when it comes to lighting design. The collection features refined materials, neutral color palettes and technology-forward functionality that helps breathe new life into any modern space. Huxes decorative, functional, and outdoor fixtures bring straightforward, contemporary design to any application. Shape: Oval. Color: White. Finish: Black and Gold