Ezayah 3 - Piece Counter Height Dining Set
Add some rustic charm to your space with this 3-piece square dining table set. This piece will enhance your home with its unique natural appeal while effortlessly transforming your kitchen, den, or dining room into a more comfortable space. Whether you want to create an addition to your dining space, den, or kitchen area, this set is a perfect choice, featuring space-saving convenience. The three-tiered shelf on the side allows you to organize and display items within reach, while the compact square structure can fit any small-sized space without worry. This set can function as a dining table, a sturdy table, or a multi-functional table for various purposes. Designed with a timeless clean-cut silhouette, it would be suitable for you to place it in any room to further enhance your distinct decor style. Crafted from premium acacia wood with an MDF finish for heightened durability that will last over time. Upholstered in wear-resistant polyester fabric, the pair of padded stools are filled with thick sponge padding for extra comfort.