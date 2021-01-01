From carpyen easy light
Ezaro Outdoor Pendant Light by Carpyen Easy Light - Color: Purple - Finish: Purple - (1010001)
Designed and made in Barcelona by Carpyen for Carpyen Easy Light, the Ezaro Outdoor Pendant Light pays homage to Spains scenic Cascade of Ezaro through a vibrant colorway, serene form, and an environmental construction. The piece hangs gracefully overhead in a crisp cable. Fashioned neatly of metal, its shade proves an attractive silhouette in its pointed top and deep drum opening. A single lamp shining inside glazes the spacious inner walls of the shade then cascades out a moving shower of diffused down lighting. A commitment to expert craftsmanship and design excellence, Carpyen has brought European-style fixtures and portables to the market for more than 70 years. Made in Barcelona, the CARPYEN EASY LIGHT brand was introduced in 2020 and enters the market at an affordable price point that is easily accessible to contractors and consumers. From ultramodern pendant lighting to minimalist accent lights, CARPYEN EASY LIGHT makes it easy to bring European design home. Shape: Conical. Color: Purple. Finish: Burgundy