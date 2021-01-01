From g & s metal products company
EZ Baker Cookie Sheet Pan
PERFECT FOR BEGINNING BAKERS: EZ Baker Uncoated Small Cookie Sheet is an affordable baking pan ideal for beginning bakers. This pan can be used for a variety of baking uses from making batches of cookies to sheet pan dinners. VERSITILE SIZE: This small cookie sheet measures 13.2-inch x 9.2-inch x 0.5-inch allowing ample space for all your favorite cookie recipes. UNCOATED FINISH: EZ Baker bakeware is uncoated, making it an ideal choice for those looking to bake on natural surfaces. UNIFORM BAKING: Durable steel construction heats evenly with no hot spots producing optimal baking results. AMERICAN MADE: The EZ Baker Uncoated Small Cookie Sheet is proudly made in the USA., Weight: 0.45 Pounds, Manufacturer: G & S Metal Products Company