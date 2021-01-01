From electric mirror
Eyla Radius Lighted Mirror with Keen by Electric Mirror (EYL-3636-KG)
The Eyla Radius Lighted Mirror with Keen from Electric Mirror is a premier modern piece that brings comfort and tranquility to the home. Mounting easy to the wall, this mirror is full of graceful curves that allow it to stand out in an elegant and dramatic manner, flowing with the rest of the dÃ©cor. A wide band of light from integrated LEDs adorns the frame, providing a full and even glow throughout the space, enhancing the ambiance and showcasing the subtle details of other objects in the room. Electric Mirror, based in the state of Washington, has been producing mirrors for residential and hospitality spaces for over 16 years. Their designs have integrated makeup lighting, defoggers, televisions, Bluetooth music and more and are made in the USA with US and globally sourced components. From the striking, energy efficient, LED Integrity Lighted Mirror with Vive Technology to the visually appealing, user friendly Serenity Lighted Mirror with Television, their creations are technologically advanced and luxury quality. Shape: Rectangular.