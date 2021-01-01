From natasha denona
Natasha Denona Eyeshadow Base Primer, One Size , Multiple Colors
Advertisement
What it is: A light, creamy liquid eye primer that adheres eyeshadows to the lids for all-day color and a smooth, matte finish. Ingredient Callouts: Free of parabens and fragrance. This product is also vegan and cruelty-free.What Else You Need to Know: Natasha Denona's Eyeshadow Base is a light, creamy formula with a precision applicator that makes it easy to use as a corrector or a base. Spherical pigment glides on effortlessly with a velvety soft-focus finish, algae extract helps to diminish the appearance of dark circles and strengthen the fragile eye area, and golden chamomile soothes skin, minimizes redness, and decreases puffiness. The buildable, medium-to-full coverage formula wears up to 16 hours without breaking down. It can also be used as concealer under the eye area or all over the face.--Size:0.13 oz/ 4 mLIngredients:Water, Talc, Isododecane, Peg-30 Dipolyhydroxystearate, Butylene Glycol, Isoamyl Cocoate, Isohexadecane, Butylene Glycol Dicaprylate/Dicaprate, Hdi/Di-C12-14 Alkyl Tartrate/Hydrogenated Dilinoleyl Alcohol Copolymer, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Nylon-12, Polymethyl Methacrylate, Stearyl Dimethicone, Glycerin, Sorbitan Sesquioleate, Alcohol, Stearalkonium Hectorite, Sodium Chloride, Caprylyl Glycol, Dimethicone, Phenoxyethanol, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Dehydroacetate, Hexylene Glycol, Alumina, Disodium Edta, Ci 77891 (Titanium Dioxide), Ci 77492 (Iron Oxides), Ci 77491 (Iron Oxides), Ci 77499 (Iron Oxides).