From giorgio armani
Giorgio Armani Eyes To Kill Eccentrico Makeup Palette
Advertisement
WHAT IT IS A multi-use makeup palette that effortlessly take a look from day to night. Easy-to-use for eyeshadow, liner, blush, highlighter and bronzer. Shades include, light champagne shimmer, medium peach satin, medium bronze pink satin, light rose satin, light rose gold highlight, light gold highlight, medium coral satin, luminous deep berry, light gold shimmer andluminous deep magenta. 0.98 oz. Made in France. WHAT IT DOES With one makeup palette creates multiple full face elegant and festive looks. This 3D sculpted palette consists of 10 shades with 2 unique finishes, one creamy and blendable the other an ultra-shimmering pearl. Design any holiday makeup look with shades for face, eyes and cheeks. HOW TO USE IT For high impact color pay off apply wet. *Shades can be applied in different areas depending on skin tone. The eyeshadows' versatile formula can be used as an eyeshadow or liner, applied wet or dry. Apply the shade all over lid using a small makep brush or finger. Then add soft dimension to the crease and eyelash line with warmer shades. Use a fluffy makeup brush to sculpt face by lightly sweeping bronzer shade. Highlight along cheekbones with the Highlight shade. Apply the blush high points of the cheeks for a natural-looking flush. INGREDIENTS Synthetic Fluorphlogopite, Mica, Ci 77491, Ci 77499 / Iron Oxides, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Ci 77891 / Titanium Dioxide, Hdi/Trimethylol Hexyllactone Crosspolymer, Octyldodecyl Stearoyl Stearate, Silica, Glycerin, Sorbitan Isostearate, Copernicia Cerifera Cera / Carnauba Wax, Lauroyl Lysine, Aqua / Water, Caprylyl Glycol, Polysorbate 80, Stearalkonium Hectorite, Propylene Carbonate, Xanthan Gum, Tin Oxide. Cosmetics - Armani Cosmetics > Giorgio Armani > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Giorgio Armani.