Eyelet Cotton Single Shower Curtain
The simple and chic look of the Sweet Jojo Designs Eyelet Cotton Shower Curtain makes it a perfect addition to most bathrooms. The shower curtain effortlessly blends into most decors and adds a touch of grace to it. The curtain is a perfect way to add elegance to your bathroom interiors.The Eyelet Cotton Shower Curtain by Sweet Jojo Designs is made from 100% cotton. The solid eyelet pattern of the curtain adds an aura of sophistication and the classic white shower curtain is a great way to give a formal look to your bathroom. The curtain not only has great looks but is also high on functionality. The shower provides you with a perfect enclosed space and lets you have a bath in tranquility. The stitch reinforced hook holes allow for easy hanging and prevent the curtain from fraying at the edges. The AZO and chlorine free curtain helps maintain a healthy environment inside the bathroom. The ASTM compliant shower curtain is certified safe to use and is quite durable. The cotton shower curtain is a part of the Eyelet collection by Sweet Jojo Designs. The curtain is also an excellent option for commercial use. The fabric is easy to care for and can be machine washed.